Dhurandhar 2 OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Removed Scenes- About Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s Spy Thriller
Ranveer Singh is set to captivate audiences with his role in Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The official trailer for Akshya Khanna’s spy thriller was unveiled just days ahead of its theatrical run. Dhurandhar 2 advance booking opened, and the movie has already earned more than Rs 18 crore. Here’s a deep dive into Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date, release platform, cast, story, plot, and more.
Dhurandhar 2 OTT: Release Date
Dhurandhar 2’s OTT release date has not been locked yet though the movie is set to release in theaters on March 19.
Dhurandhar 2 OTT: Release Platform
Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release on OTT platform JioHotstar after a theatrical run.
Dhurandhar 2 Cast
Dhurandhar 2 cast memebers are Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi.
Dhurandhar 2 Story
Dhurandhar 2 carries forward the intense spy thriller narrative as Ranveer Singh reprises his role as R&AW agent Hamza. In the sequel, Hamza ventures deeper into the Pakistani underworld on a mission to dismantle a terror network headed by Major Iqbal.