Dhurandhar 2 OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Removed Scenes- About Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s Spy Thriller

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Dhurandhar 2 OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Removed Scenes- About Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s Spy Thriller

Dhurandhar 2 OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Removed Scenes- About Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s Spy Thriller

Ranveer Singh is set to captivate audiences with his role in Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The official trailer for Akshya Khanna’s spy thriller was unveiled just days ahead of its theatrical run. Dhurandhar 2 advance booking opened, and the movie has already earned more than Rs 18 crore. Here’s a deep dive into Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date, release platform, cast, story, plot, and more. 

Published By: Published: March 9, 2026 14:10:30 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Dhurandhar 2 OTT: Release Date
1/4
Dhurandhar 2 ott release

Dhurandhar 2 OTT: Release Date

Dhurandhar 2’s OTT release date has not been locked yet though the movie is set to release in theaters on March 19.

You Might Be Interested In
Dhurandhar 2 OTT: Release Platform
2/4

Dhurandhar 2 OTT: Release Platform

Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release on OTT platform JioHotstar after a theatrical run.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast
3/4

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar 2 cast memebers are Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi.

You Might Be Interested In
Dhurandhar 2 Story
4/4

Dhurandhar 2 Story

Dhurandhar 2 carries forward the intense spy thriller narrative as Ranveer Singh reprises his role as R&AW agent Hamza. In the sequel, Hamza ventures deeper into the Pakistani underworld on a mission to dismantle a terror network headed by Major Iqbal.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS