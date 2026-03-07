Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and More Actors Spotted in the Action Packed Trailer | Trending Bollywood News
The trailer of Dhurandhar 2 has finally dropped and it is already grabbing attention across social media. The action packed glimpse reveals a powerful ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh. From intense action scenes to dramatic moments the trailer showcases several well known actors who promise to make the film a gripping cinematic experience. Here are some of the major actors spotted in the trailer.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh appears in a fierce and intense avatar in the Dhurandhar 2 trailer. Known for his powerful screen presence the actor seems to lead the action thriller with high energy scenes and a rugged look that has already excited fans.
Sanjay Dutt
Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt is also seen in the trailer playing a strong and mysterious character. His powerful screen presence hints at a major role that could add depth and intensity to the storyline.
R Madhavan
R. Madhavan makes a striking appearance in the trailer. The actor known for versatile performances appears in a serious and commanding role that could play a crucial part in the plot.
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal is another actor spotted in the trailer bringing his signature intense style. His look and brief scenes suggest he may portray a powerful antagonist or a key character in the film.
Sara Arjun
Young actress Sara Arjun also appears in the trailer and seems to have an important role in the story. Her character could bring an emotional layer to the otherwise action heavy narrative.
Disclaimer
This article is based on actors seen in the trailer of Dhurandhar 2. The final cast and character details may vary once the official announcement is made by the filmmakers.