  • Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan RAPE Case in Mumbai: Forces SEX on Domestic help, Crime Petrol Connection & Dirty Secrets Exposed

Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan has landed in major trouble after he was reportedly held in Mumbai in connection with a serious rape complaint. The women alleged that the actor assaulted her on the promise of marriage, making the case instantly go viral online. As soon as the news broke, people started searching about Nadeem Khan’s acting career and family background. Here’s everything you need to know about Nadeem Khan.

Published By: Published: January 26, 2026 16:17:06 IST
Nadeem Khan Rape Case
1/6
Nadeem Khan Rape Case

Nadeem Khan was reportedly held by Mumbai Police after a serious complaint was filed against him. the woman alleged he raped her on the promise of marriage.

Nadeem Khan Sexually Abused Domestic Help
2/6

Nadeem Khan Sexually Abused Domestic Help

The survivor reportedly alleged she was emotionally manipulated with marriage assurance. The complaint claims the accused actor used the promise to gain trust.

Nadeem Khan's Crime Petrol Connection
3/6

Nadeem Khan's Crime Petrol Connection

Nadeem Khan is known for appearing in Crime Petrol, a popular crime-based TV show. After the news went viral, many viewers started recognising him from episodes.

Nadeem Khan Movies
4/6

Nadeem Khan Movies

Nadeem has worked in films, and reports describe him as a Dhurandhar actor. After the case news, people started searching his filmography and past roles. His professional life is now being widely discussed alongside the allegations.

Nadeem Khan Family Background
5/6

Nadeem Khan Family Background

No information related to his family have been revealed yet.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

