Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun Breaks Internet With Viral BOLD Red Dress Looks- A Look at Her Age, Education, Career, Relationship and Net Worth

Sara Arjun Net Worth

As of early 2026 Sara Arjun net worth is estimated at ₹8 to ₹10 crore which is (around $1 million to $1 point 2 million USD). Her earnings increased after acclaimed roles in the Ponniyin Selvan films and her lead role opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar. She earns through films and endorsements and is known for her successful transition from child artist to leading actress commanding high fees.