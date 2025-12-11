‘Dhurandhar’ Banned in Gulf Countries: Shocking Reason Behind Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Film Facing Trouble
Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster movie ‘Dhurandhar’ has sparked major controversy after being banned across multiple Gulf countries. The unexpected decision has left fans stunned and raised serious questions about what led to such a strict move. Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna’s performance is earning widespread praise, with many calling his acting one of the standout elements of Dhurandhar.
Dhurandhar Banned in Which Gulf Countries?
As per sources, Dhurandhar is not releasing in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
Why Dhurandhar Got Banned in Gulf Countries?
As per reports, “There were apprehensions that this would happen as the film is perceived as an ‘anti-Pakistan film.’ Also in the past such films have failed to procure a release in this region.”
Dhurandhar Cast
Dhurandhar cast members include Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.
Dhurandhar Story
Dhurandhar is set against the backdrop of major events like the 1999 hijacking of IC- 814 and the 2014 Parliament attack.
Dhurandhar Plot
The central plot revolves around India’s intelligence agency, led by Chief Ajay Sanyal, which launches a covert mission to dismantle a deep terrorist-underworld network operating from Pakistan.
Movie That Got Banned in Gulf Countries
The 2024 movie, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, got banned in all Gulf countries except the UAE due to its depiction of the Pulwama attack.
Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, also got banned in several Middle Eastern countries for the same reason.