Dhurandhar Faces Backlash: Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Mis-Portrayal, Legal Action Threatened
Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar faces criticism and legal threats as Chaudhary Aslam’s widow objects to the alleged mis-portrayal of her late husband. Here’s why the movie is facing backlash and opposition ahead of release.
Opposition to Dhurandhar
Following objections raised by the wife of Chaudhary Aslam about the portrayal of her late husband in Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar has raised significant objections to the film, claiming that it portrays him in a manner that is disrespectful and misleading.
Outrage Over Trailer Dialogue
The controversy surrounding the film began due to the alleged dialogue that refers to Aslam as a "child of the devil and a jinn". The family believes that the language used in the trailer is an insult to Aslam's legacy and that it dishonors the name of a real-life martyr.
The Widow of Chaudhary Aslam Threatened Legal Action
Naureen Aslam - wife of Chaudhary Aslam - announced today that she may take legal action against the producers of Chaudhary Aslam’s movie if they continue showing him in a negative light. "If they continue portraying my husband in a disgraceful way, I will be forced to consider my options,” said Naureen. "The filmmakers need to stop sensationalizing the story and show the factualness of the movie."|
False Portrayals by the Family
The family of Chaudhary Aslam has claimed that the filmmakers are making false statements about Aslam and have created a distorted version of him. They believe that movie producers should have consulted them before making a film that will damage the legacy of Chaudhary Aslam.
Dhurandhar has Additional Lawsuits Against Him
Dhurandhar also faces legal action from the family of Major Mohit Sharma, the filmmakers of Chaudhary Aslam, for using the real-life story of a soldier without the family’s permission, thus putting more pressure on the film.
Projected Date of Release Not Certain
Due to increasing threats of legal action and public criticism, there is still no clear indication as to whether the movie will be released on time (December). Many people are asking the filmmakers to address the legal issues surrounding the movie prior to its intended release date.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available information and media reports regarding the controversy surrounding the film Dhurandhar. All statements and claims belong to their respective sources. The intention is not to defame or harm any individual, organization, or film. Readers are advised to verify details independently before forming conclusions.