Sara Arjun EXPOSED: The Truth Behind Her Dhurandhar Movie Role at 20

She was spotted at 18 months and did 100+ ads before even starting school.
Who is Sara Arjun?
Sara Arjun is an Indian actress, currently the lead actress opposite Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film Dhurandhar. She works across Hindi and South-Indian cinema plus commercials.
Sara Arjun Birthday
Sara Arjun was born on 18 June 2005. She is 20 years old as of 2025. She is born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.
Sara Arjun Child Artist Journey
At around age 6, she gained national attention for her role as a girl in the Tamil film Deiva Thirumagai (2011). She appeared in multiple films across Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and more- showing acting versatility early.
Sara Arjun Dhurandhar Movie Role
Sara Arjun is cast opposite Ranveer Singh as the female lead in the much-anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar. This film released on 5 December 2025.
Sara Arjun Boyfriend
As of now, no public verified information about her relationship status or boyfriend. Media hasn’t confirmed any.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.