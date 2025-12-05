Dhurandhar OTT Release Date(Expected): Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Plot, Review- Everything About Ranveer Singh’s Movie

Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited movie Dhurandhar has finally hit the theatres on December 5. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, reportedly is inspired by real-life incidents, political conflicts and covert operations of the Indian Army. Meanwhile, fans are excited as the movie is expected to make its way to OTT, featuring intense character arcs, high-voltage drama, and a gripping storyline.

Ranveer Singh’s wife, Deepika Padukone and Aditya Dhir’s wife, Yami Gautam, also shared their excitement for Dhurandhar. Take a look at Dhurandhar’s OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, plot, and review. However, the makers of the movie haven’t released any official statement on the Dhurandhar OTT release.