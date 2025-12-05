Dhurandhar OTT Release Date(Expected): Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Plot, Review- Everything About Ranveer Singh’s Movie
Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited movie Dhurandhar has finally hit the theatres on December 5. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, reportedly is inspired by real-life incidents, political conflicts and covert operations of the Indian Army. Meanwhile, fans are excited as the movie is expected to make its way to OTT, featuring intense character arcs, high-voltage drama, and a gripping storyline.
Ranveer Singh’s wife, Deepika Padukone and Aditya Dhir’s wife, Yami Gautam, also shared their excitement for Dhurandhar. Take a look at Dhurandhar’s OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, plot, and review. However, the makers of the movie haven’t released any official statement on the Dhurandhar OTT release.
Dhurandhar OTT Release Date
According to reports, Dhurandhar is set to make a tentative OTT release in January. Fans are all excited to watch the high-voltage drama.
Dhurandhar OTT Release Platform
According to reports, Dhurandhar will have a tentative premiere on the major OTT platform, Netflix, next year after completing its run at theaters.
Dhurandhar Cast
Dhurandhar cast members include Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.
Dhurandhar Story
Dhurandhar is set against the backdrop of major events like the 1999 hijacking of IC-814 and the 2001 Parliament attack.
Dhurandhar Plot
The central plot revolves around India’s intelligence agency, led by Chief Ajay Sanyal, which launches a covert mission to dismantle a deep terrorist-underworld network operating from Pakistan.
Dhurandhar Review
According to X reviews, Dhurandhar is worth a watch, as some social media users have gone ahead to give it 5 stars. A user on X praised Akshaye Khanna’s performance and wrote, “First half of #Dhurandhar belongs to #AkshayeKhanna. Ranveer Singh’s bike chase with Police needed better BGM. could have been highlights Hope second half is more engaging (sic).”
Disclaimer
The OTT release date mentioned above is tentative and subject to change based on the official announcement from the makers or the streaming platform.