  Dhurandhar's Rare Behind-the-Scenes Shows Ranveer Singh & Akshaye Khanna in Unrecognisable Avatars

Dhurandhar’s Rare Behind-the-Scenes Shows Ranveer Singh & Akshaye Khanna in Unrecognisable Avatars

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues to show no signs of slowing down at the box office. The movie created massive buzz among the fans. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller has taken the internet by storm with a rare behind-the-scenes clip.

By: Last Updated: December 9, 2025 | 6:42 PM IST
Dhurandhar Unseen BTS
1/7

Dhurandhar Unseen BTS

Take a look at the unseen jaw-dropping look of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, and some intense on-set magic moments.

Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar
2/7

Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna is already receiving praises for his top notch acting skills in Dhurandhar. His appearance in a gritty, rugged, and intense dramatic look in the movie highlights the raw, high-tension moment.

R. Madhavan in Dhurandhar
3/7

R. Madhavan in Dhurandhar

Director Aditya Dhir is seen leaning forward, engaged in a focused conversation with R. Madhavan, who sits in a chair dressed in a sharp grey suit. Dhir appears to be giving directions or explaining a scene, while Madhavan listens intently, his serious expression making him look completely immersed in the character.

Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar
4/7

Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar

Arjun Rampal and director Aditya Dhir share a light moment on set, smiling and engaging in a conversation. The picture shows the bond both share.

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
5/7

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal stand together on what appears to be a busy set filled with crew members. Ranvver is in long hair and a full beard, wearing a dark textured outfit that gives him a commanding presence. Beside him, Arjun Rampal stands in sunglasses and a rugged jacket, exuding a calm, intense energy.

Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar
6/7

Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar

Arjun Rampal appears in an intense and menacing avatar of Major Iqbal, fully immersed in a gritty, high-tension scene. He is seen looming over another man who is bloodied and restrained, suggesting a violent confrontation.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

All images, behind-the-scenes stills, and information used in this article belong to their respective creators, production houses, and copyright holders. This content is published solely for informational and entertainment purposes. No copyright infringement is intended. Viewers are advised that scenes depicted may include intense or graphic moments as part of the film’s narrative. Opinions expressed are based on publicly available material and promotional content.

