Dhurandhar vs Toxic: March 2026 Movies Releasing in Theatres Set the Stage for a Massive Box Office Clash | Complete List
March 2026 is bringing a MASSIVE box office clash and fans are already picking sides. From Yash’s explosive comeback in Toxic to Ranveer Singh’s high-octane action in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, it’s war at the theatres. which film will dominate the box office this March 2026? The clash is real.
Movies Releasing in Theatres This March 2026
Here's a list of the top 5 movies releasing in theatres this March 2026.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups
Release Date: 19 March 2026 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and English.
The film follows crime, power and complex character arcs, mixing intense emotions with large-scale production.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Release Date: 19 March 2026 in hindi, malayalam, kannada, tamil and telugu. The sequel is expected to include Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and more returning from the first Dhurandhar.
The Bride!
Release Date: 6 March 2026 in theatres in English. A unique reimagining inspired by Bride of Frankenstein- following a lonely Frankenstein’s pursuit of companionship, leading to eerie romance, mystery and dramatic consequences.
Shesha 2016
Release Date: 6 March 2026 in theatres in Kannada and Malayalam. A crime thriller that unfolds over a single night between sunset and sunrise, pitting moral conflict against a gripping fight for survival.
Kirata
Release Date: Around 20 March 2026 in theatres in Malayalam. A mystery thriller showcasing a gripping and suspense-driven narrative, featuring a regional ensemble cast including Chembil Ashokan and Dinesh Panicker.
