  • Dhurandhar vs Toxic: March 2026 Movies Releasing in Theatres Set the Stage for a Massive Box Office Clash | Complete List

March 2026 is bringing a MASSIVE box office clash and fans are already picking sides. From Yash’s explosive comeback in Toxic to Ranveer Singh’s high-octane action in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, it’s war at the theatres. which film will dominate the box office this March 2026? The clash is real. 

Published By: Published: March 3, 2026 14:36:46 IST
Movies Releasing in Theatres This March 2026
Movies Releasing in Theatres This March 2026

Here's a list of the top 5 movies releasing in theatres this March 2026.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Release Date: 19 March 2026 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and English.
The film follows crime, power and complex character arcs, mixing intense emotions with large-scale production.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Release Date: 19 March 2026 in hindi, malayalam, kannada, tamil and telugu. The sequel is expected to include Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and more returning from the first Dhurandhar.

The Bride!
The Bride!

Release Date: 6 March 2026 in theatres in English. A unique reimagining inspired by Bride of Frankenstein- following a lonely Frankenstein’s pursuit of companionship, leading to eerie romance, mystery and dramatic consequences.

Shesha 2016
Shesha 2016

Release Date: 6 March 2026 in theatres in Kannada and Malayalam. A crime thriller that unfolds over a single night between sunset and sunrise, pitting moral conflict against a gripping fight for survival.

Kirata
Kirata

Release Date: Around 20 March 2026 in theatres in Malayalam. A mystery thriller showcasing a gripping and suspense-driven narrative, featuring a regional ensemble cast including Chembil Ashokan and Dinesh Panicker.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

