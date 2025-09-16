Diana Penty’s Latest OTT Look Is Breaking the Internet; Fans Can’t Stop Gushing

Diana Penty is quite a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. She arrived like a breath of fresh air in the movie Cocktail (2012) and instantly became a star due to her noteworthy performance in the movie.

However, fans developed fondness for Diana due to her exceptional beauty blended with effortless elegance and feminine grace. While her screen presence remained limited over the years, she still is a widely followed celebrity on social media.

With her web series Do You Wanna Partner released just a few days ago, she is back in the limelight. Let’s take a look at five of her most gorgeous pictures over the years, which undoubtedly helped her develop a strong fan-base.