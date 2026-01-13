Did Karan Aujla CHEAT On His Wife Palak? Viral Allegations & Shocking Details You Should Know | Latest Controversy Updates
Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has recently landed in controversy after cheating allegations involving his wife Palak Aujla went viral across social media platforms. The claims have sparked massive online debate, leaving fans confused about what is true and what is merely rumor. Here is a clear, factual breakdown of the controversy, separating verified information from speculation.
What Are the Allegations Against Karan Aujla?
The controversy began when a U.S.based artist alleged that she was in a personal relationship with Karan Aujla and was allegedly unaware that he was married at the time. According to her statements shared online. She later felt misled and claimed that she was silenced after speaking out.
Who Is Palak Aujla?
Palak Aujla is a makeup artist and entrepreneur based in Canada. She married Karan Aujla in 2023 after reportedly dating for several years. Palak usually keeps a low public profile and stays away from controversies.
Did Karan Aujla Actually Cheat on His Wife Palak?
As of now, there is no official confirmation or legal proof that Karan Aujla cheated on his wife Palak. The claims remain allegations only, and no court case, police complaint, or verified evidence has been made public.
Karan Aujla Latest News
Aujla has recently been in the headlines due to the allegations from the US-based artist, which are going viral on social media. She's claiming that he was in a relationship with her while being married. She says she was unaware of his marital status at the time.
Karan Aujla Controversy
The US-based artist also alleges she was "silenced and publicly shamed" and says Aujla's team tried to spread misinformation to suppress her claims. This situation is trending online and being discussed on social media platforms, though official confirmations or legal actions have not yet been reported.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.