Did You Know Deepika Padukone Dated These 7 Famous HOT Men Before Marrying Ranveer Singh? Last One Will….
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went from co-stars in Ram-Leela to full-on couple goals. Six years of dating before finally saying “I do” on November 14, 2018. And they didn’t just do a basic wedding. Nope, they went all-out: two ceremonies, one Konkani, one Sindhi, at freaking Lake Como in Italy. Talk about a fairy tale. Only their fam and tight circle got invited, so you know it was exclusive.
However, Deepika Padukone had a long list of men she dated before settling down with Ranveer Singh. Check the list here:
Deepika Padukone with Nihar Pandya
Deepika Padukone rolls into Mumbai from Bengaluru, totally fresh-faced and ready to take on the world. Somewhere along the way, she bumps into Nihar Pandya, who’s juggling modeling gigs and some business hustle. Sparks fly, obviously. They end up dating for, what, three years? Maybe more. They even tried the whole live-in thing, which, honestly, for that time, was kinda bold. But hey, not all love stories get the Bollywood ending—eventually, they drifted apart. Nihar moved on and married Neeti Mohan.
Deepika Padukone with MS Dhoni
Though never officially confirmed, there were rumours about a short-lived romance between Deepika Padukone and cricket icon M.S. Dhoni. Dhoni’s open admission of having a crush on her fueled speculation about a love triangle with Deepika, Dhoni, and Yuvraj Singh. However, these claims were eventually dismissed.
Deepika Padukone with Yuvraj Singh
In a relatively lesser-known episode of her love life, Deepika had a short relationship with cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Their demanding careers caused them to drift apart. Yuvraj openly discussed the breakup in an interview, explaining that they never had enough time together to see if the relationship could last.
Deepika Padukone with Upen Patel
Although a steamy photoshoot sparked rumors of a romance between Deepika and Upen Patel, nothing concrete ever came of the alleged relationship. It was likely the chemistry in the photos that led to these speculations.
Deepika Padukone with Muzammil Ibrahim
Originally a model from Kashmir who transitioned into acting, Muzammil Ibrahim and Deepika were reportedly involved in a short-lived relationship in the early 2000s. In a 2007 interview, Ibrahim confirmed they had dated but chose not to disclose why they split. Notably, he also declined a role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani because Deepika was part of the project.In a recent interview, Muzammil Ibrahim revealed, "Deepika Padukone was in a relationship with me for two years, I broke up with her."
Deepika Padukone with Siddharth Mallya
At the time of her Bollywood debut, Deepika was romantically associated with Siddharth Mallya. Their steamy kiss at an IPL match quickly went viral, grabbing headlines and making them the talk of the town for some time.
Deepika Padukone with Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s relationship is widely known and was one of the most important romances in Deepika’s life before she met Ranveer Singh. Their love story had fans hoping for a fairy-tale ending. The couple dated for about two years, starting in 2008 and ending in 2010.