Did You Know Kriti Sanon Rejected These Six Bollywood Movies?

The career of each and every star in Bollywood is not just defined by the blockbusters they headline, but also by the major roles they choose to pass on. In the case of Kriti Sanon, a lively and a highly influential actress who has made a niche of her own quite brilliantly, the list of prominent films she turned down, honestly does surprise and excite.

These decisions which were made mainly by conflicted schedules, a specific script vision that never was suitable, and other long-term strategic professional judgments, are just something that is whole and complete as a part of her specific, developing career in the field. It actually shows her independent thinking, good instincts, and deliberate career-making, showing the non-forcefulness of an artist who does her own thing.

Whatever may have happened to the fate of these projects following her choice, they are nevertheless interesting unnoticed footnotes of her career, they demonstrate how many and what various avenues of opportunity have been opened to her. 

By: Last Updated: July 27, 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
Lust Stories

Kriti Sanon was noticed in one of the parts of this composite film. According to her, she refused to take the intimate-related work since she felt uncomfortable with the nature of the scenes she was supposed to perform. Her decision was the same as hers at that stage of the boundaries and the level of comfort in the career.

Malang

Reports suggest Kriti was an early contender for a lead female role in this romantic action thriller. The role eventually went to another actress. Her decision was likely influenced by scheduling clashes or other strategic career alignments at the time.

Haseen Dillruba

The complex lead character of Rani Kashyap in this mystery thriller was reportedly offered to Kriti Sanon. She chose not to pursue the project. This decision was a part of her selective approach to scripts, allowing her to focus on other roles.

Half Girlfriend

Kriti Sanon is one of the actresses who was sought after to play in the lead female role in the said romantic drama, which was adapted as a movie from one of the most famous novels. Her decision then merely availed chances of other projects that she signed in later.

Dhamaka

The prominent female role in this intense thriller was reportedly offered to Kriti Sanon. She ultimately chose to pass on the project. This decision was a strategic part of her career planning, leading her towards different cinematic ventures she found more suitable.

Singh Is Bliing

Before the role eventually went to another actress, Kriti Sanon was rumored to be considered for the female lead in this Akshay Kumar starrer. Her decision was likely influenced by scheduling or creative fit, allowing her to pursue other opportunities instead.

