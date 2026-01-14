LIVE TV
This Diet Is Hurting Your Brain

Dr Priyanka Sehrawat warns that HFSS foods high in fat, salt, and sugar are increasing risks of dementia, high BP, diabetes, cholesterol, strokes, and heart attacks, even among young adults.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 14, 2026 15:44:16 IST
Doctor-Approved Diet Warning
1/9

Doctor-Approved Diet Warning

According to Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, your daily diet can decide your future risk of dementia, high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, stroke, and heart disease.

Lifestyle Diseases Are Getting Younger
2/9

Lifestyle Diseases Are Getting Younger

Dr Priyanka Sehrawat highlights that even the 20-40 age group is now facing memory issues, high BP, and sugar problems due to poor modern eating habits.

The Real Enemy: HFSS Diet
3/9

The Real Enemy: HFSS Diet

HFSS foods, high in fat, salt, and sugar, are the biggest culprits. Regular intake silently damages your brain, heart, and blood vessels over time.

What “High Salt” Actually Means
4/9

What “High Salt” Actually Means

Dr Priyanka explains that consuming more than 5 grams of salt daily increases blood pressure and raises the long-term risk of stroke and heart attacks.

Sugar Isn’t Harmless
5/9

Sugar Isn’t Harmless

More than 25 grams of sugar per day is considered high. Packaged foods, sweet drinks, and even diet sodas can dangerously spike blood sugar levels.

Fat Intake Needs Limits
6/9

Fat Intake Needs Limits

Eating over 30 grams of fat daily increases cholesterol and heart risk. Excess fat contributes to obesity and long-term metabolic disorders.

Saturated Fat Is the Worst
7/9

Saturated Fat Is the Worst

Dr Priyanka warns saturated fat should stay below 10 grams daily. Ghee, butter, palm oil, and vanaspati significantly increase heart and brain disease risk.

Protect Your Future Health
8/9

Protect Your Future Health

Her advice is simple: avoid HFSS foods, read nutrition labels, and limit salt, sugar, and saturated fat to prevent lifestyle diseases early.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.

