This Diet Is Hurting Your Brain
Dr Priyanka Sehrawat warns that HFSS foods high in fat, salt, and sugar are increasing risks of dementia, high BP, diabetes, cholesterol, strokes, and heart attacks, even among young adults.
Doctor-Approved Diet Warning
According to Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, your daily diet can decide your future risk of dementia, high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, stroke, and heart disease.
Lifestyle Diseases Are Getting Younger
Dr Priyanka Sehrawat highlights that even the 20-40 age group is now facing memory issues, high BP, and sugar problems due to poor modern eating habits.
The Real Enemy: HFSS Diet
HFSS foods, high in fat, salt, and sugar, are the biggest culprits. Regular intake silently damages your brain, heart, and blood vessels over time.
What “High Salt” Actually Means
Dr Priyanka explains that consuming more than 5 grams of salt daily increases blood pressure and raises the long-term risk of stroke and heart attacks.
Sugar Isn’t Harmless
More than 25 grams of sugar per day is considered high. Packaged foods, sweet drinks, and even diet sodas can dangerously spike blood sugar levels.
Fat Intake Needs Limits
Eating over 30 grams of fat daily increases cholesterol and heart risk. Excess fat contributes to obesity and long-term metabolic disorders.
Saturated Fat Is the Worst
Dr Priyanka warns saturated fat should stay below 10 grams daily. Ghee, butter, palm oil, and vanaspati significantly increase heart and brain disease risk.
Protect Your Future Health
Her advice is simple: avoid HFSS foods, read nutrition labels, and limit salt, sugar, and saturated fat to prevent lifestyle diseases early.
Disclaimer
The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.