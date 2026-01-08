LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Hindu attacks Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attacks Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attacks Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attacks Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Hindu attacks Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attacks Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attacks Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attacks Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Different Types of Eyeliner Styles Every Girl Should Try

Different Types of Eyeliner Styles Every Girl Should Try

Eyeliner has the power to transform any makeup look, from subtle elegance to bold drama. With evolving beauty trends, eyeliner styles now allow endless creativity for both beginners and makeup enthusiasts. These eyeliner styles are perfect for experimenting with everyday makeup as well as special occasions.

Published By: Published: January 8, 2026 17:44:05 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Classic Winged Eyeliner
1/6
Different Types of Eyeliner Styles to Try

Classic Winged Eyeliner

A timeless style that lifts the eyes instantly and suits almost every face shape. Perfect for both daily wear and glam occasions.

You Might Be Interested In
Graphic Eyeliner
2/6

Graphic Eyeliner

Bold lines, sharp angles, and creative shapes make this a statement look. Ideal for parties, photoshoots, and trend-driven makeup lovers.

Double Wing Eyeliner
3/6

Double Wing Eyeliner

Featuring two flicks—one on the lash line and one below—it adds depth and drama. This style makes your eyes look bigger and edgy.

You Might Be Interested In
Fox Eye Eyeliner
4/6

Fox Eye Eyeliner

Extended inner and outer corners create a lifted, elongated eye shape. A huge trend for achieving a snatched, sultry look.

Smokey Eyeliner
5/6

Smokey Eyeliner

Smudged liner along the lash line gives a soft yet intense effect. Best for evening looks and when you want effortless glam.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Makeup results may vary depending on eye shape, skin type, and product quality. Readers should use products suitable for their skin and conduct a patch test if trying new cosmetics.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS