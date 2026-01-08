Different Types of Eyeliner Styles Every Girl Should Try
Eyeliner has the power to transform any makeup look, from subtle elegance to bold drama. With evolving beauty trends, eyeliner styles now allow endless creativity for both beginners and makeup enthusiasts. These eyeliner styles are perfect for experimenting with everyday makeup as well as special occasions.
Classic Winged Eyeliner
A timeless style that lifts the eyes instantly and suits almost every face shape. Perfect for both daily wear and glam occasions.
Graphic Eyeliner
Bold lines, sharp angles, and creative shapes make this a statement look. Ideal for parties, photoshoots, and trend-driven makeup lovers.
Double Wing Eyeliner
Featuring two flicks—one on the lash line and one below—it adds depth and drama. This style makes your eyes look bigger and edgy.
Fox Eye Eyeliner
Extended inner and outer corners create a lifted, elongated eye shape. A huge trend for achieving a snatched, sultry look.
Smokey Eyeliner
Smudged liner along the lash line gives a soft yet intense effect. Best for evening looks and when you want effortless glam.
Disclaimer
Makeup results may vary depending on eye shape, skin type, and product quality. Readers should use products suitable for their skin and conduct a patch test if trying new cosmetics.