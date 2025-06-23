Diljit Dosanjh: 10 well known songs

Champagne

"Champagne glass ch bhar de, raat nu shine kara de."

"Champagne" in Punjabi songs symbolizes celebration, luxury, and enjoying the high life. It’s often used in party anthems or to highlight success.



