From DDLJ to Karan Arjun: Let’s Celebrate 30 Years of Iconic Bollywood Movies from 1995

Bollywood has gifted us countless gems that continue to rule our hearts. The year 1995 was a golden period of Hindi Cinema, which gave us a full package of epic romantic love stories, unforgettable music, and iconic characters that remain etched in our memories. Some of Bollywood’s iconic movies are turning 30 in 2025, yet they spread the same classic charm.
90’s Bollywood fans, let’s take a walk down memory lane and celebrate 1995 released movies, which are all set to complete 30 years in 2025.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, an iconic movie which gifted us an epic love story and unforgettable songs like Tujhe Dekha Toh and Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol with DDLJ have won our hearts so many times already.
Karan Arjun
Karan Arjun granted us the chance to watch two epic actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, on one screen. The movie not only gave us an action, drama, and fantasy-packed movie but also a cultural catchphrase, “Mere Karan Arjun aayenge”.
Rangeela
Rangeela gifted us A.R. Rahman’s soulful songs and epic performance of Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar, and Jackie Shroff, which brought us both a fresh wave of style and memorable soundtracks.
Coolie No. 1
Coolie No.1 set the bar for the '90s comedy classics. The laugh and romance-loaded film was Govinda's another hit at the box office.
Raja
Raja, another iconic romantic movie starring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor, ruled the box office and our mind with soulful music like Akhiyan Milaoon Kabhi.
Barsaat
Barsaat delivered action and romance, also the debut movie of Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna. The movie left an impression on 90s fans.
Sabse Bada Khiladi
Sabse Bada Khiladi, an installment of the Khiladi Series, built Akshay Kumar’s image as an action hero.