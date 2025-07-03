Discover Asia’s Top 7 Most Beautiful, Dangerous, And Highest Waterfalls

4. The Aliwagwag Falls

Aliwagwag Falls in the Philippines is a breathtaking 84-tiered cascade standing at 1,110 feet, making it one of the tallest and most awe-inspiring waterfalls in the country. Known for its natural, boulder-like stairway, it’s revered by the local Mandaya Tribe as a divine gift and once could only be reached by navigating the Cateel River.