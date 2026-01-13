Disha Patani’s Love Life EXPOSED: Secret Affairs, Rumours, and Shocking Link-Ups Revealed
Bollywood diva Disha Patani has always grabbed attention not just for her stunning looks and fitness goals but also for her much talked about love life. While the actress prefers to keep her personal relationships private she has often found herself at the centre of dating rumours and media speculation. Here is a closer look at Disha Patani’s love life that has intrigued fans over the years.
Why Disha Patani Love Life Always Makes Headlines
Disha Patani’s popularity her glamorous public image and close friendships with industry insiders keep her love life under constant media scrutiny. Every appearance and social media post quickly turns into headline material making her one of the most talked-about celebrities in Bollywood.
Was Disha Patani Dating Parth Samthaan
Before her Bollywood breakthrough Disha Patani was rumoured to be in a relationship with TV actor Parth Samthaan. The speculation gained momentum during her early modelling and television days. However both actors chose to stay silent on the matter and the rumour eventually faded away.
Disha Patani Linked With Aleksandar Alex Ilic
After her reported breakup with Tiger Shroff Disha Patani was spotted multiple times with Aleksandar Alex Ilic a Serbian model. Their public appearances social media posts and vacations sparked dating rumours. Despite the buzz Disha has never addressed these speculations leaving fans guessing about the true nature of their bond.
Disha Patani and Talwinder
Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwinder sparked dating rumours when they were spotted holding hands at Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur's wedding in Udaipur.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff
Disha Patani was most famously linked with actor Tiger Shroff. The duo met during their early careers and were frequently spotted together at gyms vacations and family gatherings. Their on screen chemistry in films like Baaghi 2 further fuelled dating rumours. Although neither officially confirmed their relationship fans believed they were one of Bollywood’s hottest couples before reportedly parting ways.
Disclaimer
This is based on media reports public appearances and social media observations. Disha Patani has not officially confirmed most of these relationships and the information should be taken as speculation rather than verified facts.