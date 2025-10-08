Big Update on Diwali 2025 Celebration: Kashi Vidwat Parishad Ends Confusion Over Festival Day

The Kashi Vidwat Parishad has officially resolved the confusion surrounding the celebration date of Diwali 2025 after analyzing the lunar calendar. The dispute arose because the Amavasya tithi spans both October 20 and 21, affecting the timing of the Pradosh Kaal, considered most auspicious for Lakshmi Puja. The Parishad’s clarification provides region-wise guidelines based on local sunset timings, ensuring devotees observe Diwali with traditional accuracy and spiritual unity across India.