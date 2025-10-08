Big Update on Diwali 2025 Celebration: Kashi Vidwat Parishad Ends Confusion Over Festival Day
The Kashi Vidwat Parishad has officially resolved the confusion surrounding the celebration date of Diwali 2025 after analyzing the lunar calendar. The dispute arose because the Amavasya tithi spans both October 20 and 21, affecting the timing of the Pradosh Kaal, considered most auspicious for Lakshmi Puja. The Parishad’s clarification provides region-wise guidelines based on local sunset timings, ensuring devotees observe Diwali with traditional accuracy and spiritual unity across India.
Official Diwali Date
Kashi Vidwat Parishad announced Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, 2025, instead of October 21, after a detailed lunar review.
Reason for Confusion
Confusion arose because Amavasya tithi extends across both days, making the festival’s exact date dependent on sunset and Pradosh Kaal timing.
Astrological Basis
Parishad determined that October 20 aligns with Pradosh Kaal, considered the most auspicious period for performing Diwali’s main Lakshmi Puja rituals.
Regional Variations
Cities with sunset after 5:30 PM, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Varanasi, should observe Diwali celebrations on October 20, 2025.
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat
Regions with an earlier sunset before 5:30 PM, mostly in eastern and northeastern India, are advised to celebrate Diwali on October 21, 2025.
Final Advisory
Devotees must check local sunset timings and follow Kashi Vidwat Parishad guidelines for spiritually accurate Lakshmi Puja and Diwali observance.