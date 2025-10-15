Diwali 2025: How To Reuse Old Diyas and Candles Creatively This Festive Season
After Diwali, we are often left with dozens of melted candles and used diyas lying around. Instead of tossing them out, why not turn them into something useful and beautiful? Here are some easy and aesthetic ways to reuse old diyas and candles creatively!
Turn them into mini planters
Paint your old diyas in bright colors or pastel tones. Fill them with soil and herbs. They make adorable desk or window decor.
Create floating candle bowls
Melt leftover candle wax and refill small diyas or bowls. Add rose petals, essential oils or glitter for a fragrant touch.
Make a decorative candle jar
Collect leftover candle wax and melt it slowly. Pour it into glass jars or cups, add a wick and layer different colors. Decorate the jars with ribbons, paint or lace.
DIY Aroma Candles
Reuse candle remains by adding new scents like rose, lavender or cinnamon role. Mix the melted wax with dried flower petals or herbs.
Paint and decorate diyas for home decor
Clean your old diyas and repaint them using metallic or acrylic paints. Add mirror pieces, stones or beads for a boho-chic look.
Make festive wall art
Stick painted diyas in a pattern on a wooden board or canvas. Add bells, mirrors or glitter for a vibrant festive wall hanging.
Disclaimer
This content is for creative and inspirational purposes only. Always handle melted wax, diyas, and candles with care to avoid burns or fire hazards. Use non-toxic paints and materials when decorating reused diyas. Ensure safety, especially if children are involved, and never leave candles or diyas unattended. Results may vary based on materials and techniques used.