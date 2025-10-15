LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Diwali 2025: How To Reuse Old Diyas and Candles Creatively This Festive Season

Diwali 2025: How To Reuse Old Diyas and Candles Creatively This Festive Season

After Diwali, we are often left with dozens of melted candles and used diyas lying around. Instead of tossing them out, why not turn them into something useful and beautiful? Here are some easy and aesthetic ways to reuse old diyas and candles creatively!

By: Last Updated: October 15, 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Turn them into mini planters
1/7

Turn them into mini planters

Paint your old diyas in bright colors or pastel tones. Fill them with soil and herbs. They make adorable desk or window decor.

Create floating candle bowls
2/7

Create floating candle bowls

Melt leftover candle wax and refill small diyas or bowls. Add rose petals, essential oils or glitter for a fragrant touch.

Make a decorative candle jar
3/7

Make a decorative candle jar

Collect leftover candle wax and melt it slowly. Pour it into glass jars or cups, add a wick and layer different colors. Decorate the jars with ribbons, paint or lace.

DIY Aroma Candles
4/7

DIY Aroma Candles

Reuse candle remains by adding new scents like rose, lavender or cinnamon role. Mix the melted wax with dried flower petals or herbs.

Paint and decorate diyas for home decor
5/7

Paint and decorate diyas for home decor

Clean your old diyas and repaint them using metallic or acrylic paints. Add mirror pieces, stones or beads for a boho-chic look.

Make festive wall art
6/7

Make festive wall art

Stick painted diyas in a pattern on a wooden board or canvas. Add bells, mirrors or glitter for a vibrant festive wall hanging.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for creative and inspirational purposes only. Always handle melted wax, diyas, and candles with care to avoid burns or fire hazards. Use non-toxic paints and materials when decorating reused diyas. Ensure safety, especially if children are involved, and never leave candles or diyas unattended. Results may vary based on materials and techniques used.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS