Homemade Diwali Sweets: Easy and Delicious Recipes for This Festive Season 2025
Diwali isn’t complete without sweets filled with love and flavor. Skip the store-bought options and try these easy-to-make recipes that are both festive and delicious! From modern chocolatey delights to traditional laddoos, here is a list of easy Diwali sweets you can make at home this festive season, 2025:
Besan laddoo
It is classic and timeless, made with roasted gram flour, sugar and ghee. It is easy to shape into round balls and can be stored in airtight containers.
Chocolate Barfi
It is a modern twist on traditional barfi with condensed milk and cocoa. It can be cut into squares or diamonds. Decorate with silver vark or nuts for a festive touch.
Coconut Laddoo
It is soft, chewy and melts in your mouth. It is quick to make using condensed milk, desiccated coconut and a hint of cardamom.
Quick Kaju Katli
It is a simple recipe with cashew powder, ghee and sugar. Roll out and cut into diamond shapes. It is a Diwali favorite that's quick to make at home!
Rava Laddoo
It is made from ghee, sugar, nuts and roasted semolina. It is light and aromatic with a melt-in-your-mouth texture. Add raisins or saffron strands for extra richness.
Dry Fruit Chikki
It's a crunchy jaggery and nut sweet, perfect for Diwali gifting. It is quick to prepare with cashews, almonds or peanuts. It can be stored for weeks in airtight containers.
Disclaimer
Recipes are for inspiration and home cooking. Results may vary based on ingredients, proportions, and cooking methods.