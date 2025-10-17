Diwali 2025: Kashi Vidwat Parishad Makes Big Announcement on Festival Date | Check Puja Muhurat, Significance & Celebration Tips
The Kashi Vidwat Parishad has officially resolved the confusion surrounding the celebration date of Diwali 2025 after analyzing the lunar calendar. Diwali 2025, celebrated on October 20, 2025, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness. Families worship Goddess Lakshmi, illuminate homes with diyas, exchange gifts, and celebrate prosperity, happiness, and new beginnings across India and the world.
Reason for Confusion
Confusion arose because Amavasya tithi extends across both days, making the festival’s exact date dependent on sunset and Pradosh Kaal timing.
Astrological Basis
Parishad determined that October 20 aligns with Pradosh Kaal, considered the most auspicious period for performing Diwali’s main Lakshmi Puja rituals.
Regional Variations
Cities with sunset after 5:30 PM, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Varanasi, should observe Diwali celebrations on October 20, 2025.
Lakshmi Puja
Regions with an earlier sunset before 5:30 PM, mostly in eastern and northeastern India, are advised to celebrate Diwali on October 21, 2025.
Final Advisory
Devotees must check local sunset timings and follow Kashi Vidwat Parishad guidelines for spiritually accurate Lakshmi Puja and Diwali observance.