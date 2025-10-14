LIVE TV
  • Diwali 2025: Top 5 Footwear Styles to Pair with Your Festive Outfit

Diwali 2025: Top 5 Footwear Styles to Pair with Your Festive Outfit

Festive outfits shine brighter when paired with the right footwear. From traditional juttis and mojaris to trendy block heels and embellished sandals, these five picks offer a perfect mix of elegance, comfort, and festive sparkle. Whether you’re attending pujas, parties, or family gatherings, these styles will complete your Diwali look beautifully.

October 14, 2025
Juttis
1/5

Juttis

Delicate and classic, embroidered juttis add ethnic allure and comfort throughout the day during festivals alongside sarees, lehengas, or suits.

Kolhapuris
2/5

Kolhapuris

As you all know that these are mostly made from leather by artisans and are always in fashion. They are also very useful since they can be worn with both ethnic and fusion styles to give a classy, festive look.

Mojaris
3/5

Mojaris

You all find that these are beautifully embellished with gold thread, glitter, or beads. Hence, they are capable of imparting a luxurious look to any attire, besides providing comfort and being suited for festive occasions.

Block Heels
4/5

Block Heels

Block heels are stylish yet comfortable, so they go very well with Indo-western or traditional attire, giving stability, height, and festive elegance.

Embellished Sandals
5/5

Embellished Sandals

Sandals, which are moreover embellished with glitter or stones, make a festive outfit look lavish. They are just right for evening parties or Diwali celebrations.

