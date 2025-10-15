LIVE TV
  • Diwali 2025: Best Activities, Games, and Party Ideas To Enjoy With Friends on Diwali Night

Diwali 2025: Best Activities, Games, and Party Ideas To Enjoy With Friends on Diwali Night

Whether you’re with your college gang, besties or old school friends, Diwali night is the perfect time to celebrate and create memories together! So, gather your favorite people and make this Diwali 2025 the most memorable night of the year. Here are some amazing things to do with your friends this Diwali:

October 15, 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
Host a Diwali Party
1/7

Host a Diwali Party

Turn your home or terrace into a glowing festive zone with fairy lights and diyas. Add fun themes like "Bollywood Night". Play music, serve festive snacks and click tones of photos!

Burst crackers together
2/7

Burst crackers together

Burst crackers together and take fun videos or Boomerangs while lighting sparklers.

Have a Diwali Potluck Dinner
3/7

Have a Diwali Potluck Dinner

Ask everyone to bring one homemade dish or dessert. You'll end up with a delicious spread and tons of variety. Bonus: crown the "best chef" among your friends for fun!

Play traditional games
4/7

Play traditional games

Recreate childhood memories with tambola, cards or dumb charades. You can also make it more fun with small prizes or dares.

Do a gift exchange
5/7

Do a gift exchange

Organize a "Secret Diwali" gift exchange (like Secret Santa, but desi!). Set a budget and pick gifts that are cute or hilarious.

Make a DIY Diya or Rangoli Corner
6/7

Make a DIY Diya or Rangoli Corner

Get creative with glitters, paints and diyas. Compete to see who designs the prettiest rangoli.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

