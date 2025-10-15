Diwali 2025: Best Activities, Games, and Party Ideas To Enjoy With Friends on Diwali Night
Whether you’re with your college gang, besties or old school friends, Diwali night is the perfect time to celebrate and create memories together! So, gather your favorite people and make this Diwali 2025 the most memorable night of the year. Here are some amazing things to do with your friends this Diwali:
Host a Diwali Party
Turn your home or terrace into a glowing festive zone with fairy lights and diyas. Add fun themes like "Bollywood Night". Play music, serve festive snacks and click tones of photos!
Burst crackers together
Burst crackers together and take fun videos or Boomerangs while lighting sparklers.
Have a Diwali Potluck Dinner
Ask everyone to bring one homemade dish or dessert. You'll end up with a delicious spread and tons of variety. Bonus: crown the "best chef" among your friends for fun!
Play traditional games
Recreate childhood memories with tambola, cards or dumb charades. You can also make it more fun with small prizes or dares.
Do a gift exchange
Organize a "Secret Diwali" gift exchange (like Secret Santa, but desi!). Set a budget and pick gifts that are cute or hilarious.
Make a DIY Diya or Rangoli Corner
Get creative with glitters, paints and diyas. Compete to see who designs the prettiest rangoli.
