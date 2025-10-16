Diwali 2025: Which Indian States DO NOT Celebrate the Festival of Lights and are Quietest?
Diwali 2025 is celebrated quietly in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Northeast India due to cultural, mythological, and demographic differences.
The Northern Buzz, Southern Calm:
If you are not aware that there are northern states like UP, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra that celebrate Diwali with lights and fireworks. But people in southern and northeastern states don't observe it with that much joy.
Kerala’s Mythological Reason:
At the top, most of Kerala celebrates Onam with more joy than Diwali. Here they honor King Mahabali, who was there story contrasts with Rama’s victory. This makes Diwali less significant locally.
Tamil Nadu’s Different Focus:
In Tamil Nadu, Deepavali celebrates Krishna defeating Narakasura, emphasizing morning oil baths and prayers instead of grand nighttime fireworks.
Northeast India’s Limited Influence:
More states like Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya don’t promote Diwali as they have smaller Hindu populations. Diwali merges with local traditions but lacks northern India’s festive grandeur.
Weather and Culture Factors:
October rains, cultural diversity, and harvest festivals limit Diwali celebrations in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and coastal Karnataka.