  • Diwali 2025: Beautiful & Trendy Nail Art Design Perfect For This Festive Season

Diwali 2025: Beautiful & Trendy Nail Art Design Perfect For This Festive Season

Diwali is the perfect excuse to go all out with glitter and glam! From chic metallic tips to traditional mehndi-inspired motifs, there’s a design for every mood. Let your fingertips steal the spotlight this festive season. Here’s a list of some nail art inspirations to try this Diwali 2025:

Last Updated: October 14, 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Golden Glitter Nail Art
1/7

Golden Glitter Nail Art

Classic gold glitter nails never go out of style! These are perfect for pairing with lehengas or sarees. They add instant festive vibes with minimal effort.

Rangoli Inspired Nail Art
2/7

Rangoli Inspired Nail Art

These include bright pops of pink, blue and orange with floral mandala patterns. They symbolize the vibrancy of Indian festivals.

Diyas and fireworks nail art
3/7

Diyas and fireworks nail art

Cute Diya or spark motif on accent nails for a playful twist. Use black or deep navy base to make designs pop. It is a creative nod to the festival of lights.

Minimal Nail Art
4/7

Minimal Nail Art

These are elegant and classy for those who love understated beauty. Pair white polish with thin gold lines or dots.These are timeless, simple and sophisticated.

Metallic Chrome Nail Art
5/7

Metallic Chrome Nail Art

These are modern, sleek and bold, just like Diwali lights. These include shades like silver, rose gold or bronze shine beautifully.

Deep maroon golden nail art
6/7

Deep maroon golden nail art

Rich maroon base with gold accents screams Diwali luxury. Add rhinestones or fine lines for royal drama. It is ideal for evening pujas or festive dinners.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The nail art designs shown are for inspiration only. Results may vary depending on materials, techniques, and individual creativity.

