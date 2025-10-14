LIVE TV
  Does Pakistan Celebrate Diwali? Know How Hindus Mark the Festival of Lights

Does Pakistan Celebrate Diwali? Know How Hindus Mark the Festival of Lights

Pakistan’s Hindu community celebrates Diwali joyfully, especially in Sindh and Karachi. Recognized as an optional holiday, festivities include diyas, rangolis, sweets, prayers, and growing interfaith participation promoting unity and cultural harmony.

Does Pakistan Celebrate Diwali?
Does Pakistan Celebrate Diwali?

Yes, Pakistan’s Hindu minority celebrates Diwali joyfully, mainly in Sindh and Karachi, with government recognition as an optional holiday for Hindus.

Observance by the Hindu minority
Observance by the Hindu minority

The Hindu community in Pakistan celebrates Diwali with great joy, particularly in Sindh and Karachi, and continues their devotion even though they live in a Muslim-majority country.

Optional public holiday
Optional public holiday

Diwali has been declared an optional holiday in Pakistan since 2016; however, every year, the province of Sindh grants a public holiday to the Hindus.

Traditional rituals and festivities
Traditional rituals and festivities

The Hindu families are engaged in lighting diyas, making rangolis, bursting crackers, distributing sweets, and exchanging gifts not only with family and friends but also with neighbors.

Prayers and worship
Prayers and worship

People attending the temple, e.g., the Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, would pray to Goddess Lakshmi and ask for the blessing of health and wealth.

Increasing visibility and interfaith participation
Increasing visibility and interfaith participation

In cities like Karachi and Lahore, the celebrations of Diwali have become so common that Muslims are joining their Hindu friends, which is a great step towards interfaith harmony and cultural unity.

