ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
  Do Deewane Seher Mein: Mrunal Thakur's Hottest and Most Stylish Promotional Looks

Do Deewane Seher Mein: Mrunal Thakur’s Hottest and Most Stylish Promotional Looks

Mrunal Thakur is making every promotional appearance for Do Deewane Seher Mein a standout style moment. Her wardrobe moves effortlessly between modern silhouettes and traditional ensembles, showcasing a fashion journey that feels fresh, vibrant and perfectly in sync with the film’s romantic vibe.

Published By: Published: February 20, 2026 15:24:27 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Floral Glam
1/6
Do Deewane Seher Mein: Mrunal Thakur’s Hottest and Most Stylish Promotional Looks

Floral Glam

The actor embraced soft glamour in a strapless floral gown that flowed beautifully and highlighted her minimal yet radiant styling. She balanced the drama of the outfit with delicate accessories and natural makeup, keeping the overall look elegant and breezy.

Preppy Chic
2/6

Preppy Chic

Bringing a playful twist to promotions, Mrunal also stepped out in a preppy mini-skirt look layered with a cropped jacket. The structured fit, paired with her confident styling, gave the outfit a youthful and contemporary edge.

Daytime Elegance
3/6

Daytime Elegance

For daytime events, she chose easy-going silhouettes like printed maxi dresses and tailored midi styles that blended comfort with sophistication. These looks were elevated with sleek hairstyles, classic heels and understated jewellery.

Regal Ethnic
4/6

Regal Ethnic

Her ethnic fashion moments added a regal touch to the promotional run. Embroidered and sharara sets and soft festive hues reflected timeless charm while allowing her natural glow to take centre stage.

Casual Cool
5/6

Casual Cool

Mrunal was also seen in loose denims styled with chic tops and statement details. These outfits brought an effortless, off-duty vibe to the overall fashion lineup.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is created for entertainment and lifestyle purposes. Fashion details and appearances are based on publicly available images and media coverage. All image rights belong to their respective owners.

