Do Deewane Seher Mein: Mrunal Thakur’s Hottest and Most Stylish Promotional Looks
Mrunal Thakur is making every promotional appearance for Do Deewane Seher Mein a standout style moment. Her wardrobe moves effortlessly between modern silhouettes and traditional ensembles, showcasing a fashion journey that feels fresh, vibrant and perfectly in sync with the film’s romantic vibe.
Floral Glam
The actor embraced soft glamour in a strapless floral gown that flowed beautifully and highlighted her minimal yet radiant styling. She balanced the drama of the outfit with delicate accessories and natural makeup, keeping the overall look elegant and breezy.
Preppy Chic
Bringing a playful twist to promotions, Mrunal also stepped out in a preppy mini-skirt look layered with a cropped jacket. The structured fit, paired with her confident styling, gave the outfit a youthful and contemporary edge.
Daytime Elegance
For daytime events, she chose easy-going silhouettes like printed maxi dresses and tailored midi styles that blended comfort with sophistication. These looks were elevated with sleek hairstyles, classic heels and understated jewellery.
Regal Ethnic
Her ethnic fashion moments added a regal touch to the promotional run. Embroidered and sharara sets and soft festive hues reflected timeless charm while allowing her natural glow to take centre stage.
Casual Cool
Mrunal was also seen in loose denims styled with chic tops and statement details. These outfits brought an effortless, off-duty vibe to the overall fashion lineup.
Disclaimer
This content is created for entertainment and lifestyle purposes. Fashion details and appearances are based on publicly available images and media coverage. All image rights belong to their respective owners.