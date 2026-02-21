Do Deewane Seher Mein OTT RELEASE: When & Where To Watch Siddhant Cahturvedi-Mrunal Thakur Film Online? Platform, Cast, Story Plot & Movie Review Inside
Do Deewane Seher Mein released in theatres on 20 February, 2026, creating huge buzz online. This film has sparked conversations for portraying modern love with emotional scars instead of fairy-tale romance. The film explores vulnerability, loneliness and healing- themes today’s generation deeply relates to. From OTT release date to storyline, here’s everything you need to know about the movie Do Deewane Seher Mein.
Do Deewane Seher Mein OTT Release Date
The makers have not announced an official streaming date yet. Hindi films typically arrive on OTT 45–60 days after theatrical release. Following this trend, the film is expected to premiere around mid-April 2026.
Do Deewane Seher Mein OTT Platform: Where to watch this movie?
The film’s OTT partner is Netflix. The official poster and distribution details indicate it will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.
Do Deewane Seher Mein Cast
Its lead cast involves Siddhant Chaturvedi as Shashank and Mrunal Thakur as Roshni.
Do Deewane Seher Mein Story
The film is a modern urban love story set in Mumbai. It follows Shashank and Roshni, two emotionally wounded individuals navigating modern relationships. Instead of fairy-tale romance, the story focuses on vulnerability, insecurities, and emotional healing. Their connection grows through empathy, acceptance, and shared imperfections.
Do Deewane Seher Mein Movie Review
Praised for its tender portrayal of imperfect love. Mrunal Thakur’s performance has been widely appreciated. Some critics felt the pacing is slow. Product placements and uneven storytelling drew criticism.
Disclaimer
The OTT platform and release timeline for Do Deewane Seher Mein are based on distribution reports and typical streaming patterns followed by Hindi films. While Netflix is reported to be the digital partner, the makers have not officially announced the premiere date. The film is expected to arrive on streaming approximately 45–60 days after its theatrical release, but the schedule may change. Viewers should wait for an official confirmation from Netflix or the producers.