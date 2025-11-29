LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Do You Know Randeep Hooda’s Wife Lin Laishram Once Worked With Shah Rukh Khan in This Blockbuster Movie

Do You Know Randeep Hooda’s Wife Lin Laishram Once Worked With Shah Rukh Khan in This Blockbuster Movie

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, actor-entrepreneur Lin Laishram, announced their first pregnancy on November 29 on their second wedding anniversary. The couple took to social media to announce pregnancy news, they wrote, “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way.” 

Amid the heartfelt wishes pouring in, fans were surprised to rediscover a lesser-known fact about Lin Laishram, that long before her marriage to Randeep Hooda. 

By: Last Updated: November 29, 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy
1/5

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy

Randeep Hooda’s wife, Lin Laishram, had worked with Shah Rukh Khan in a major Bollywood blockbuster. This unexpected connection has once again put the spotlight on Lin’s journey in the film industry.

In Which Movie did Lin Laishram work with Shah Rukh Khan?
2/5

In Which Movie did Lin Laishram work with Shah Rukh Khan?

Randeep Hooda’s wife, Lin Laishram, made her Bollywood debut in the blockbuster movie, Om Shanti Om, with Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone.

Farah Khan Revealed Big News
3/5

Farah Khan Revealed Big News

During the conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Filmmaker Farah Khan revealed that Lin Laishram had appeared in her 2007 blockbuster movie Om Shanti Om.

Lin Laishram Movie
4/5

Lin Laishram Movie

Randeep Hooda’s wife, Lin Laishram, worked in multiple movies, including Mary Kom, Axone, Umrika, Rangoon, and more.

Randeep Hooda's Next Movie
5/5

Randeep Hooda's Next Movie

Randeep Hooda will be next seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s O Romeo, where he will be sharing screen with Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, and Disha Patani.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS