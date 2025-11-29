Do You Know Randeep Hooda’s Wife Lin Laishram Once Worked With Shah Rukh Khan in This Blockbuster Movie
Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, actor-entrepreneur Lin Laishram, announced their first pregnancy on November 29 on their second wedding anniversary. The couple took to social media to announce pregnancy news, they wrote, “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way.”
Amid the heartfelt wishes pouring in, fans were surprised to rediscover a lesser-known fact about Lin Laishram, that long before her marriage to Randeep Hooda.
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy
Randeep Hooda’s wife, Lin Laishram, had worked with Shah Rukh Khan in a major Bollywood blockbuster. This unexpected connection has once again put the spotlight on Lin’s journey in the film industry.
In Which Movie did Lin Laishram work with Shah Rukh Khan?
Randeep Hooda’s wife, Lin Laishram, made her Bollywood debut in the blockbuster movie, Om Shanti Om, with Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone.
Farah Khan Revealed Big News
During the conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Filmmaker Farah Khan revealed that Lin Laishram had appeared in her 2007 blockbuster movie Om Shanti Om.
Lin Laishram Movie
Randeep Hooda’s wife, Lin Laishram, worked in multiple movies, including Mary Kom, Axone, Umrika, Rangoon, and more.
Randeep Hooda's Next Movie
Randeep Hooda will be next seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s O Romeo, where he will be sharing screen with Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, and Disha Patani.