Do You Know Which Country’s Currency Is RAND?
In 2025, 1 Indian Rupee equals about 0.19 South African Rand. This means the Indian Rupee holds a weaker value compared to the Rand, but the exchange rate can fluctuate daily due to global market trends, inflation, and trade factors.
Virulent Exchange Rate: Indian Rupee to South African Rand
As per the last update, 1 INR equalled 0.197 ZAR on September 15, 2025, with sporadic fluctuations in recent times in the currency market.
Historical Trend of INR to ZAR in 2025
The INR to ZAR during 2025 has been somewhat volatile due to economic changes, inflation rate changes, and varying demand on the exchange.
Factors Affecting the Exchange Between the Indian Rupee and South African Rand
Trade balances, interest rates, inflation, geopolitical incidents, and market sentiments affecting the economies of India and South Africa contribute to exchange rate changes.
Influence of Currency Variation on Trade and Travel Between India and South Africa
Currency variations influence export-import prices, tourist budgets, remittances, and economic relations between the two countries.
Future Perspective and Outlook for INR to ZAR Exchange Rate
The forecasts speak of some degree of calm, interspersed with sporadic fluctuations, depending on the world economy bouncing back, bilateral trade scaling up, and some alterations in the monetary policy.