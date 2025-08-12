LIVE TV
  Keyboard: Why are there small lines on F and J on the keyboard?

Keyboard: Why are there small lines on F and J on the keyboard?

The small bumps on the F and J keys act as tactile markers for touch typing, helping you position your fingers on the “home row” without looking. This design improves accuracy, speed, and typing ergonomics.

1/6

Tactile Markers That Help You Type Without Looking

Small lines or bumps on the F and J keys of a conventional keyboard were never in place for aesthetic purposes. These tactile markers are meant for the user to be able to touch type, a way of typing without having to visualize the keys.

2/6

Positioning of Fingers

The bumps help the index fingers to rest comfortably on the F and J keys, keeping the rest of the fingers correctly placed on the "home row" keys.

3/6

Touch Typing

After positioning on the home row, other keys are reached via muscle memory. This limits looking down at the keyboard.

4/6

Increased Speed and Accuracy

Feel the bumps, and your fingers move swiftly and accurately. It reduces mistakes commonly caused by misplaced fingers.

5/6

Downside

Improper hand positioning causes strain to your wrist and fingers. Hence, while typing for more than an hour.

6/6

Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is for general knowledge and educational purposes. Keyboard designs may vary depending on the manufacturer, model, and layout standards.

