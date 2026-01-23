Donald Trump Celebrating 21 Years Anniversary With Wife Melania Trump- You Won’t Believe How They Did It! SURPRISING Celebrations Done By The US President
Donald Trump and Melania Trump recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary, coinciding with the president’s return from the World Economic Forum in Davos. The milestone moment brought personal focus amid global and political engagements, drawing public attention to the couple’s long-standing marriage.
Anniversary Celebrated After Davos Trip
Donald Trump returned to the United States from Davos to spend his wedding anniversary with Melania, balancing international responsibilities with family time.
21 Years of Marriage Milestone
Married in January 2005, the Trumps have completed 21 years together, marking over two decades of marriage under constant public scrutiny.
High Profile Guest List
Donald and Melania Trump’s wedding was attended by around 350 guests. The guest list included business leaders, celebrities, politicians, and social figures, making it one of the most high-profile weddings of the year.
Wedding Dress
Future first lady wore a Christian Dior wedding gown valued at around 100000 dollars. The custom dress featured a 13 foot train and a 16 foot long veil decorated with detailed beadwork. The time gown required more than 500 hours of hand sewing making it one of the most elaborate celebrity wedding dresses of its era.
Family Life Remains in Focus
The couple share one son, Barron Trump, who is now pursuing his education, while the family continues to remain in the public eye.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available reports and is for informational purposes only.