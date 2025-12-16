Donald Trump Jr. Engaged To Bettina Anderson: A Look At His Five Kids With Ex-Wife Vanessa Trump | In Photos
Wedding bells in Trump family! The eldest son of President Donald Trump has announced his engagement to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, sparking curiosity, excitement, and a flurry of social media chatter.
Amid the renewed spotlight on Donald Trump Jr.’s personal life, attention has also turned to his past marriage with Vanessa Trump and the five children they share three sons and two daughters who have grown up largely away from the public glare but continue to draw interest for their sporting pursuits, outdoor adventures, and occasional appearances alongside their father.
Have a look at this photo gallery
(Photo Credits: Donald Trump Jr Instagram, Wiki)
Kai Madison Trump, the eldest child
Born on May 12, 2007, Kai Madison Trump is the first grandchild of former US President Donald Trump. A keen golfer, she frequently shares moments from her matches on social media. In July 2024, Kai stepped into the political spotlight with her first official appearance at the Republican National Convention, signalling her growing presence in public life.
Donald John “Donny” Trump III, the eldest son
Born on February 18, 2009, Donald John “Donny” Trump III is the second child of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. Often seen alongside his father, he regularly joins him on outdoor trips, including their annual “boys’ hunt” and excursions such as their North Carolina trip, reflecting the family’s shared love for the outdoors.
Tristan Milos Trump, the third child
Born on October 2, 2011, Tristan Milos Trump enjoys fishing and outdoor adventures with his father and siblings. To mark his 12th birthday in October 2023, Donald Trump Jr. shared photos of Tristan celebrating with a football-shaped cake featuring a Tampa Bay Buccaneers flag, highlighting his interest in sports.
Spencer Frederick Trump, the fourth child
Born on October 21, 2012, Spencer Frederick Trump is the fourth child of Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr., arriving almost a year after his older brother Tristan. He often joins his father on outdoor trips, including a hunting expedition to South Dakota in November 2023. The previous summer, Spencer and Don Jr. also travelled to Alaska for fishing and bird hunting adventures.
Chloe Sophia Trump, the youngest child
Born on June 16, 2014, Chloe Sophia Trump is the youngest of Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr.’s five children. She shares her elder sister Kai’s passion for golf and has often played alongside her. Vanessa Trump once shared a video of the sisters practising their swings, affectionately captioning it, “My two golf superstars.”