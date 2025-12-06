LIVE TV
Don’t Miss The Love: 7 Bollywood Romances To Binge Before The Year Ends

Before this year ends, binge-watch these top 7 Bollywood movies, which are a perfect choice to give you those classic B-town vibes. They offer a perfect blend of emotions, love, drama, and comedy. From Metro In Dino to Saiyarara, here are the top movies of 2025 that will make you a Bollywood fan once again. 

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 6, 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
Metro In Dino
Metro In Dino

Metro In Dino: It is a romantic anthology that consists of four stories about contemporary couples. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Saiyaara
Saiyaara

Saiyaara: Ahaan Pandey makes his debut in Saiyaara alongside Aneet Padda. This movie has created a buzz on social media platforms due to its unique story and captivating music.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Next up is a bright and warm love story starring Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor. The story is a perfect blend of love, heartbreak, and betrayal, all while exuding a warm and relatable vibe.

Param Sundari
Param Sundari

Param Sundari: One of the year's most anticipated dramas was Param Sundari, which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. This movie became a huge sensation in 2025. The film was the ideal fusion of visual appeal and emotion with its lively images and heartfelt music.

Dhadak 2
Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2: Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, this sequel follows a more complex, multilayered love narrative and a sensational soundtrack.

Tere Ishq Mein
Tere Ishq Mein

Tere Ishq Mein: This movie was released in Hindi and Tamil in November 2025. Featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the film is based on the same plot as the 2013 film Raanjhanaa and is being made by the same production team.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: The movie features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. The movie is a perfect combination of love, jealousy, and revenge-a perfect mixture of rom-com and classic Bollywood flair.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

