Don’t Throw Them Away! Turn Veggie Peels & Stalks Into These 7 Crunchy Snacks Kids Love
Vegetable peels and stalks don’t need to go to waste—they can be transformed into delicious, crunchy snacks. Rich in fiber and nutrients, these eco-friendly recipes encourage kids to eat healthier while reducing kitchen waste. From roasted potato skins to spiced carrot peel crisps, creative use of leftovers makes snacking both fun and sustainable for the whole family.
Sweet Potato Skin Fries
Sweet potato skins are baked with a little seasoning. We don’t add more oil as they are oily enough. Sweet potato fries without the guilt or calories!
Zucchini Peel Crisps
Zucchini peels baked lightly seasoned (makes a perfect crispy crunchy munch for kids!).
Carrot Peel Crisps
Baked carrot peels with some mild spices create a naturally sweet and crunchy snack kids love.
Beetroot Stalk Chips
Very thinly sliced beet stalks baked until crispy are a colorful, healthy, crunch for children.
Potato Peel Chips
Crispy potato peels with salt and turmeric are a delicious crunchy snack kids will devour.
Cabbage Stalk Slivers
Cabbage stalks shredded and roasted with olive oil and herbs are a savory, crispy snack kids cannot get enough of!
Spinach Stem Chips
Crisped spinach stems and lightly salted make a nutritious, light crispy snack in small hands.