LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll
Live TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Hate Working Out? Try This Dopamine Trick to Actually Enjoy Exercise

Hate Working Out? Try This Dopamine Trick to Actually Enjoy Exercise

If exercise feels like a chore, dopamine hacks can help. These simple, science-backed tricks boost motivation, make workouts enjoyable, and help you build a lasting fitness habit without the stress.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 17, 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Hate Working Out? Try This Dopamine Trick to Actually Enjoy Exercise - Photo Gallery
1/7

Hate Exercise? Try This Dopamine Hack to Actually Enjoy It

If exercise is torture, you're not alone. With these dopamine-boosting tips, exercise will be enjoyable, rewarding, and something you'll even anticipate.

Hate Working Out? Try This Dopamine Trick to Actually Enjoy Exercise - Photo Gallery
2/7

Start with Music That Get You Moving

Happy music boosts dopamine and gets your brain energized. Create a hype playlist that pumps you up even before you start your workout.

Hate Working Out? Try This Dopamine Trick to Actually Enjoy Exercise - Photo Gallery
3/7

Establish Micro-Objectives and Identify Accomplishments

Break up your workout into tiny, manageable chunks. Completing each gives you a dopamine and motivational boost. Treat yourself to a fist pump, sticker, or short time-out. It gets the job done just the same.

Hate Working Out? Try This Dopamine Trick to Actually Enjoy Exercise - Photo Gallery
4/7

Choose Spontaneous Movement over Rituals

Don't need to spend time in the gym. Dancing, walking, or pedaling on the sidewalk will suffice. Pleasure from the activity guarantees dopamine making it easier to maintain long-term.

Hate Working Out? Try This Dopamine Trick to Actually Enjoy Exercise - Photo Gallery
5/7

Place a Treat Just Behind You Exercise

match your exercise to something you love: your favorite smoothie, warm relaxing shower, or TV show. This conditions your mind to associate pleasure with exercise.

Hate Working Out? Try This Dopamine Trick to Actually Enjoy Exercise - Photo Gallery
6/7

Graph Progress to Get a Visual Dopamine Hit

Use habit trackers, exercise apps, or a sticker chart. Progress engages your brain in the habit of consistency and gradual progress and rewards with dopamine.

Hate Working Out? Try This Dopamine Trick to Actually Enjoy Exercise - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. Always consult a healthcare or fitness professional before beginning any new workout routine or making changes to your health regimen.

Hate Working Out? Try This Dopamine Trick to Actually Enjoy Exercise - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hate Working Out? Try This Dopamine Trick to Actually Enjoy Exercise - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Hate Working Out? Try This Dopamine Trick to Actually Enjoy Exercise - Photo Gallery
Hate Working Out? Try This Dopamine Trick to Actually Enjoy Exercise - Photo Gallery
Hate Working Out? Try This Dopamine Trick to Actually Enjoy Exercise - Photo Gallery
Hate Working Out? Try This Dopamine Trick to Actually Enjoy Exercise - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?