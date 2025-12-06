LIVE TV
  Dr BR Ambedkar Tribute: Father of the Indian Constitution, His Role in Equal Rights, Education Access & Job Reservation for All

Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Father of the Indian Constitution, championed equal rights, education for all, and job reservations. Explore his remarkable contributions to social justice, empowerment, and India’s democratic framework.

An Advocate for Equal Rights
1/7

An Advocate for Equal Rights

In 1891, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who was born into a Dalit family, faced discrimination as a child. He was able to change that discrimination through education (from Columbia University and the London School of Economics) and create a sense of equality and justice within himself and among others.

Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy of Advocacy
2/7

Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy of Advocacy

Dr. Ambedkar fought for equal rights for all, regardless of their caste, and advocated for the social, political, and economic rights of historically marginalized populations throughout all of India.

Dr. Ambedkar's Role in Developing the Constitution of India
3/7

Dr. Ambedkar's Role in Developing the Constitution of India

As chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, Dr. Ambedkar was instrumental in the drafting of the Indian Constitution so that all citizens would have equal rights, and the same protections against discrimination existed for all citizens.

Dr. Ambedkar's Advocacy for Education
4/7

Dr. Ambedkar's Advocacy for Education

Dr. Ambedkar had a vision for how education would change lives and give people the ability to empower themselves. Education is the starting point to empowering historically marginalized communities, which will allow the next generation of those same communities to become empowered.

Job Reservations for Social Justice
5/7

Job Reservations for Social Justice

Ambedkar established job reservations in government jobs and educational institutions for members of marginalized communities. Job reservations provide a pathway to empower members of society who have historically been denied access to government jobs and education.

Legacy and Lasting Impact
6/7

Legacy and Lasting Impact

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision of social justice, equality, education and constitutional governance has continued to inspire and guide his vision. His ideas and philosophies provided the foundation for the creation of the modern nation of India. As long as there are human rights, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's impact will live on.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

All information in this article is based on verified historical records and credible sources. The content is intended for informational and educational purposes only.

