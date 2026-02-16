Dragon OTT RELEASE: Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel Film SOLD For Record Rs 125 CRORE| Platform & Cast Details Inside
Jr NTR and KGF director Prashanth Neel are joining forces for one of India’s most explosive action spectacles. Even before release, Dragon has shattered records with a jaw-dropping OTT deal worth crores. The pan-India film is generating massive buzz for its international shoots and high-octane action. From its release date to cast details, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Tollywood film Dragon.
Dragon Release Date
The film is currently being shot in Jordan, featuring high-octane action sequences. It is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on June 25, 2026.
Dragon Teaser Release Date: A Day Before Jr NTR Birthday
A first-look glimpse is reportedly planned for release on May 19, 2026, a day before Jr NTR's birthday.
Dragon Movie OTT Deal: Rs 125 Crore
Dragon has reportedly secured digital streaming rights worth around ₹125 crore, making it one of the biggest OTT deals for a Telugu film. The final payout may depend on box office performance benchmarks.
Dragon Cast
N.T. Rama Rao Jr. plays the lead role in the film Dragon. Rukmini Vasanth is reportedly playing the female lead. Anil Kapoor also plays a key role in the film.
Dragon Movie Language Options
The film is being produced as a pan-India release, expected in Telugu (original), Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.