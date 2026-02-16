Dragon OTT RELEASE: Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel Film SOLD For Record Rs 125 CRORE| Platform & Cast Details Inside

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Dragon OTT RELEASE: Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel Film SOLD For Record Rs 125 CRORE| Platform & Cast Details Inside

Dragon OTT RELEASE: Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel Film SOLD For Record Rs 125 CRORE| Platform & Cast Details Inside

Jr NTR and KGF director Prashanth Neel are joining forces for one of India’s most explosive action spectacles. Even before release, Dragon has shattered records with a jaw-dropping OTT deal worth crores. The pan-India film is generating massive buzz for its international shoots and high-octane action. From its release date to cast details, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Tollywood film Dragon.

Published By: Published: February 16, 2026 12:48:21 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Dragon Release Date
1/6
Dragon OTT RELEASE: Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel Film SOLD For Record Rs 125 CRORE| Platform & Cast Details Inside

Dragon Release Date

The film is currently being shot in Jordan, featuring high-octane action sequences. It is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on June 25, 2026.

You Might Be Interested In
Dragon Teaser Release Date: A Day Before Jr NTR Birthday
2/6

Dragon Teaser Release Date: A Day Before Jr NTR Birthday

A first-look glimpse is reportedly planned for release on May 19, 2026, a day before Jr NTR's birthday.

Dragon Movie OTT Deal: Rs 125 Crore
3/6

Dragon Movie OTT Deal: Rs 125 Crore

Dragon has reportedly secured digital streaming rights worth around ₹125 crore, making it one of the biggest OTT deals for a Telugu film. The final payout may depend on box office performance benchmarks.

You Might Be Interested In
Dragon Cast
4/6

Dragon Cast

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. plays the lead role in the film Dragon. Rukmini Vasanth is reportedly playing the female lead. Anil Kapoor also plays a key role in the film.

Dragon Movie Language Options
5/6

Dragon Movie Language Options

The film is being produced as a pan-India release, expected in Telugu (original), Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS