Dying Plant? Bring It Back to Life with These Simple Hacks!
Is your favorite plant looking dry, wilted, or lifeless? Don’t worry—it’s not too late to save it! With a few simple adjustments like better lighting, proper watering, fresh soil, and some gentle care, you can revive your dying plant and bring it back to lush, healthy life in no time.
Start by gently removing the plant
Start by gently removing the plant from its pot and inspecting the roots—if you find black, mushy, or foul-smelling roots, trim them off and repot the plant in fresh, well-draining soil.
Some plants need bright, indirect light
Reassess the lighting conditions; some plants need bright, indirect light while others prefer low light—moving your plant to a more suitable spot can significantly improve its health.
Overwatering and underwatering are common
Adjust your watering routine—overwatering and underwatering are common causes of plant stress, so only water when the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch.
Clean the leaves regularly
Clean the leaves regularly using a damp cloth to remove dust, which helps the plant photosynthesize better and breathe more efficiently.
Use a mild, balanced liquid fertilizer
Use a mild, balanced liquid fertilizer once a month to replenish lost nutrients and stimulate new leaf and root growth as your plant recovers.