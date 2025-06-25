E- Passport: Eligibility, Benefits, Features, and Application Process
The e- passport is a digital passport with advanced security features, offering global acceptance, streamlined processing, and convenience. Eligible citizens can apply online, upload documents, and receive the passport at their doorstep.
What is an E- passport?
An E- passport is a biometric passport with an embedded electronic chip. It enhances security and speeds up immigration processes.
-Secure chip technology
-Holds biometric and personal info
-Globally accepted
Passport- eligibility and benefits
Indian citizens with valid address and identity proof
Benefits
-Faster immigration
-Enhanced data security
-Accepted worldwide
E-passport - key features
-Embedded microchip with unique I'd
-Stores biometric photo and fingerprint
-Tamper -proof and harder to duplicate
-Enables automated e-gates at airports
Voter ID in 15 days- At your doorstep!
Apply for a new voter ID or correction and get it delivered to your home in just 15 days
-No long queues
-Home delivery
-Simple online application process
How to apply for voter id
Visit nvsp official wesbite
-Select Form 6 ( New registration)
-Upload documents (Age+ Address proof)
-Submit and track status
-Receive your voter ID at home
Useful links and support
E- passport: visit passportindia official website
Helpline Numbers:
-Passport Seva: 1800-258-1800
-Voter Helpline: 1950
Documents Required:
-Aadhaar Card
-Address Proof
-Birth Certificate / Age Proof
-Passport-size Photo
Start today- empower your identity
Don't wait in line- apply from the comfort at your home.
-Be election- ready
-Travel smarter
-Stay protection
Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only, it may be subject to change based on government regulations and policies.