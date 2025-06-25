Live Tv
  E- Passport: Eligibility, Benefits, Features, and Application Process

E- Passport: Eligibility, Benefits, Features, and Application Process

The e- passport is a digital passport with advanced security features, offering global acceptance, streamlined processing, and convenience. Eligible citizens can apply online, upload documents, and receive the passport at their doorstep.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: June 25, 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
E- Passport: Eligibility, Benefits, Features, and Application Process - Gallery Image
1/7

What is an E- passport?

An E- passport is a biometric passport with an embedded electronic chip. It enhances security and speeds up immigration processes.
-Secure chip technology
-Holds biometric and personal info
-Globally accepted

E- Passport: Eligibility, Benefits, Features, and Application Process - Gallery Image
2/7

Passport- eligibility and benefits

Indian citizens with valid address and identity proof
Benefits
-Faster immigration
-Enhanced data security
-Accepted worldwide

E- Passport: Eligibility, Benefits, Features, and Application Process - Gallery Image
3/7

E-passport - key features

-Embedded microchip with unique I'd
-Stores biometric photo and fingerprint
-Tamper -proof and harder to duplicate
-Enables automated e-gates at airports

E- Passport: Eligibility, Benefits, Features, and Application Process - Gallery Image
4/7

Voter ID in 15 days- At your doorstep!

Apply for a new voter ID or correction and get it delivered to your home in just 15 days
-No long queues
-Home delivery
-Simple online application process

E- Passport: Eligibility, Benefits, Features, and Application Process - Gallery Image
5/7

How to apply for voter id

Visit nvsp official wesbite
-Select Form 6 ( New registration)
-Upload documents (Age+ Address proof)
-Submit and track status
-Receive your voter ID at home

Useful links and support

E- passport: visit passportindia official website
Helpline Numbers:
-Passport Seva: 1800-258-1800
-Voter Helpline: 1950
Documents Required:
-Aadhaar Card
-Address Proof
-Birth Certificate / Age Proof
-Passport-size Photo

E- Passport: Eligibility, Benefits, Features, and Application Process - Gallery Image
7/7

Start today- empower your identity

Don't wait in line- apply from the comfort at your home.
-Be election- ready
-Travel smarter
-Stay protection

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only, it may be subject to change based on government regulations and policies.

E- Passport: Eligibility, Benefits, Features, and Application Process - Gallery Image

