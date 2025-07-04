Eagles That Rule The Indian Wilderness: An Insight Into The Lives And Landscapes
India is home to a diverse range of eagles, each adapted to different landscapes- from forests and gills to open plains and wetlands. These powerful birds of prey play an important role in maintaining ecological balance by hunting small animals.
Indian Spotted Eagle
A medium sized eagle with broad wings and spotted body. These are found in northern and central India's forests and grasslands.
Steppe Eagle
A large migratory eagle visiting India in winter. It is recognized by its dark brown plumage and yellow beak base. Found in open plains and semi-desert.
Tawny Eagle
A brown colored eagle commonly found in dry regions of Roams across scrub landscapes. It feeds on small mammals and birds.
Greater Spotted Eagle
A rare winter visitor to northern India. A dark brown with light spots on wings. This eagle prefers forest edges and wetlands.
Booted Eagle
A small but powerful eagle with feathered legs. It is found in hilly forests and open woodlands.
Bonelli's Eagle
A strong, medium- sized eagle with a place underside. It is found in Rocky hills and dry forests. It hunts small animals and birds with great speed.
Crested Serpent Eagle
It is recognized by its bold crest and yellow eyes. This eagle lives in forests and near water bodies. It feeds mainly on snakes and reptiles.
Disclaimer: This content is intended for educational purposes only. Eagle species may vary by region and season.