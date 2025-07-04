Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Eagles That Rule The Indian Wilderness: An Insight Into The Lives And Landscapes

Eagles That Rule The Indian Wilderness: An Insight Into The Lives And Landscapes

India is home to a diverse range of eagles, each adapted to different landscapes- from forests and gills to open plains and wetlands. These powerful birds of prey play an important role in maintaining ecological balance by hunting small animals. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 4, 2025 | 12:39 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Eagles That Rule The Indian Wilderness: An Insight Into The Lives And Landscapes - Gallery Image
1/7

Indian Spotted Eagle

A medium sized eagle with broad wings and spotted body. These are found in northern and central India's forests and grasslands.

Eagles That Rule The Indian Wilderness: An Insight Into The Lives And Landscapes - Gallery Image
2/7

Steppe Eagle

A large migratory eagle visiting India in winter. It is recognized by its dark brown plumage and yellow beak base. Found in open plains and semi-desert.

Eagles That Rule The Indian Wilderness: An Insight Into The Lives And Landscapes - Gallery Image
3/7

Tawny Eagle

A brown colored eagle commonly found in dry regions of Roams across scrub landscapes. It feeds on small mammals and birds.

Eagles That Rule The Indian Wilderness: An Insight Into The Lives And Landscapes - Gallery Image
4/7

Greater Spotted Eagle

A rare winter visitor to northern India. A dark brown with light spots on wings. This eagle prefers forest edges and wetlands.

Eagles That Rule The Indian Wilderness: An Insight Into The Lives And Landscapes - Gallery Image
5/7

Booted Eagle

A small but powerful eagle with feathered legs. It is found in hilly forests and open woodlands.

Eagles That Rule The Indian Wilderness: An Insight Into The Lives And Landscapes - Gallery Image
6/7

Bonelli's Eagle

A strong, medium- sized eagle with a place underside. It is found in Rocky hills and dry forests. It hunts small animals and birds with great speed.

Eagles That Rule The Indian Wilderness: An Insight Into The Lives And Landscapes - Gallery Image
7/7

Crested Serpent Eagle

It is recognized by its bold crest and yellow eyes. This eagle lives in forests and near water bodies. It feeds mainly on snakes and reptiles.

Disclaimer: This content is intended for educational purposes only. Eagle species may vary by region and season.

Eagles That Rule The Indian Wilderness: An Insight Into The Lives And Landscapes - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?