Earnings Spotlight: Stocks To Monitor And Watch In The Coming Week
Did you feel the market tremble this week? The Nifty 50 dipped to ₹24,600 before recovering slightly to ₹24,780 on Friday, thanks to rising trade tensions between India and the U.S. Former President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff move on Chinese goods is sending shockwaves that could hit Indian giants like Tata Motors and Reliance. But don’t panic yet—investors seem to believe this tariff drama might be short-lived. Behind the scenes, Indian officials are reportedly negotiating a deal to boost U.S. imports like oil and gas. No retaliation for now—just strategic silence.
These stocks could move the market-
State Bank of India (SBI)
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
ONGC, India’s premier oil and gas explorer, remains sensitive to global crude price fluctuations. Rising energy demand and government policy around subsidies and pricing will influence the stock. Investors will monitor production growth, earnings performance, and strategic moves to expand domestic reserves or overseas investments.
Tata Motors
Tata Motors, the owner of Jaguar Land Rover, faces investor scrutiny following a significant stock decline and its €3.5 billion acquisition of Iveco. The market will assess the impact on cash flows, debt levels, and overall profitability amid ongoing challenges in the global auto and EV markets.
Bharat Petroleum (BPCL)
BPCL, a leading oil refining and marketing PSU, is affected by global crude oil prices and refining margins. With strategic divestment still pending, investor interest hinges on earnings consistency, fuel demand recovery, and government policies on fuel pricing, subsidies, and energy transition initiatives.
Sun Pharma
Sun Pharma, India’s largest pharmaceutical firm, faces challenges due to Trump’s tariff imposition amid its strong global presence. Specializing in generics and specialty medicines, it drives growth through innovation and acquisitions, but recent tariffs have added pressure on exports, especially affecting its U.S. market operations and profitability