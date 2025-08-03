Earnings Spotlight: Stocks To Monitor And Watch In The Coming Week

Did you feel the market tremble this week? The Nifty 50 dipped to ₹24,600 before recovering slightly to ₹24,780 on Friday, thanks to rising trade tensions between India and the U.S. Former President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff move on Chinese goods is sending shockwaves that could hit Indian giants like Tata Motors and Reliance. But don’t panic yet—investors seem to believe this tariff drama might be short-lived. Behind the scenes, Indian officials are reportedly negotiating a deal to boost U.S. imports like oil and gas. No retaliation for now—just strategic silence.

These stocks could move the market-