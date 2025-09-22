Navratri 2025 Special: 6 Easy & Tasty Vrat Recipes To Try For Fasting Days
Navratri is a time of devotion and joy, but how can one forget the delicious fasting food! Mouth watering vrat-friendly dishes await you. These recipes are light yet packed with flavor. Here is a list of 6 tasty recipes to try during Navratri:
Sabudana Khichdi
It is a classic fasting recipe made with tapioca pearls. It can be lightly tossed with green chilies, mild spices and peanuts. It keeps you full for longer hours.
Singhare Ke Atte ki Poori
It is crispy and golden in texture, made with water chestnut flour. It goes well with curd or aloo ki sabzi. It is a festive favorite for vrat meals.
Kuttu ke Pakore
It is made using buckwheat flour batter. It is an ideal snack for tea-time cravings. It is crispy from outside and soft inside.
Makhana Kheer
It is a sweet dessert made from milk and fox nuts. It can be flavored with dry fruits and cardamom. It is a healthy alternative to heavy sweets.
Aloo Jeera
It is a simple potato dish full of flavors. It is cooked with rock salt, cumin and ghee. It is a perfect side dish with sabudana khichdi or poori.
Sama Rice Khichdi
It is a light yet stomach filling recipe made from barnyard millet (sama ke chawal). It is a good substitute for regular rice. It can be served with chutney or curd.
