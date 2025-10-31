Halloween 2025 Special: Quick & Affordable Costume Ideas For College Parties
Halloween in college means finding something fun, creative, and quick to pull off — even when you’re low on time or money. Whether it’s a dorm party or campus event, these easy costume ideas will have you looking spooky-cute in minutes!
Cat costume
A black outfit, eyeliner whiskers and paper ears on a headband. Add a tail made from a scarf or belt for extra flair.
Ghost costume
Old bedsheet and sunglasses complete the look. Try adding funky shades or colored lights for a "Gen Z ghost" vibe.
Barbie & Ken duo
Pink outfit, glossy lips and confidence. Perfect if your friend or partner joins in as Ken.
The Wednesday Addams Look
Black dress, white collar shirt, and braided hair. Simple but spooky- a total classic.
Tourist on vacation
Hawaiian shirt, sunglasses, fanny pack and a camera. Bonus points if you act lost at the party.
Devil or Angel Duo
Red or white outfit, DIY halo/horns with paper and a headband. Easy for last-minute and always gets compliments.
Disclaimer
This article is meant for fun and creative inspiration only. All costume ideas are designed for personal, non-commercial use. Please ensure your outfit choices are respectful of cultural, religious, and social sensitivities. Always prioritize comfort and safety when creating or wearing your Halloween costume.