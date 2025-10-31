LIVE TV
  • Halloween 2025 Special: Quick & Affordable Costume Ideas For College Parties

Halloween 2025 Special: Quick & Affordable Costume Ideas For College Parties

Halloween in college means finding something fun, creative, and quick to pull off — even when you’re low on time or money. Whether it’s a dorm party or campus event, these easy costume ideas will have you looking spooky-cute in minutes!

Last Updated: October 31, 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
Cat costume
1/7

Cat costume

A black outfit, eyeliner whiskers and paper ears on a headband. Add a tail made from a scarf or belt for extra flair.

Ghost costume
2/7

Ghost costume

Old bedsheet and sunglasses complete the look. Try adding funky shades or colored lights for a "Gen Z ghost" vibe.

Barbie & Ken duo
3/7

Barbie & Ken duo

Pink outfit, glossy lips and confidence. Perfect if your friend or partner joins in as Ken.

The Wednesday Addams Look
4/7

The Wednesday Addams Look

Black dress, white collar shirt, and braided hair. Simple but spooky- a total classic.

Tourist on vacation
5/7

Tourist on vacation

Hawaiian shirt, sunglasses, fanny pack and a camera. Bonus points if you act lost at the party. Bonus points if you act lost at the party.

Devil or Angel Duo
6/7

Devil or Angel Duo

Red or white outfit, DIY halo/horns with paper and a headband. Easy for last-minute and always gets compliments.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is meant for fun and creative inspiration only. All costume ideas are designed for personal, non-commercial use. Please ensure your outfit choices are respectful of cultural, religious, and social sensitivities. Always prioritize comfort and safety when creating or wearing your Halloween costume.

