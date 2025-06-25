Live Tv
Eat Clean, Stay Fit: Delicious Cheela Recipes You Must Try Now

Just as essential, it is to never skip the breakfast, which is the first and the most important meal of the day. It is equally important to make it nutritious and wholesome to fuel the body for the day ahead. A good breakfast should be versatile, and fits the bill perfectly! Whether you’re in the mood for something savory, spicy, or protein, rich chills are a delicious and healthy way to satisfy your cravings. Here are some nutritious recipes that strike the perfect balance between taste and wellness.

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: June 25, 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
1/7

Oats Cheela

Grind oats into a powder and use this to make cheela to increase fiber intake. Not only it will keep you full for longer, but also support healthy digestion. Adding vegetables like onion, carrot, green chillis, add a few spices and serve it with any chutney.

2/7

Besan Cheela

Besan cheela is the most popular and easiest to make rich and plant based protein. Adding spinach, fenugreek, onions, tomatoes into the batter for more nutrition is ideal for weight watchers and can be eaten at any time of the day.

3/7

Suji Cheela

Suji (Semolina) gives a crispy, low calorie option, easy to digest and light on the stomach. Adding curd, chopped vegetables, and a pinch of baking soda for fluffy makes it perfect Indian pancake. It is great for lunch boxes and quick evening snacks during the teatime.

4/7

Ragi Cheela

Ragi cheela is full of calcium, iron and antioxidants, supporting the bone health and excellent for diabetic friendly diets. Its flavor pairs, well with spices like jeera and ajwain and adding a few vegetables are add on for the taste.

5/7

Moong-Dal Cheela

Soak yellow moong dal for overnight and blend it using water to make cheela perfect consistency. It is a protein rich base great for weight loss and muscle building. The soft texture goes with variety of feelings like paneer, tofu, or chopped vegetables.

6/7

Quinoa Cheela

Blend cooked quinoa with oats or basin for a protein pack, gluten-free cheela. Perfect for fitness lovers, it suits those with gluten intolerance and add herbs like parsley or basil for gourmet touch.

7/7

Wheat and Vegetable Cheela

Wheat cheela is comforting, homely, filling, and healthy option at the same time. It has rich and complex carbs and fiber, giving long lasting energy without feeling too heavy early in the morning. Load it with vegetables and season it with chilli and coriander, making it a perfect any time meal. Great for kids and adults!

