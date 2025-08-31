LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 6 Eco-Friendly Ideas at Home in 2025

Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 6 Eco-Friendly Ideas at Home in 2025

Ganpati Visarjan in traditional ways can pollute rivers and lakes with chemicals, plastic decor and POP idols. Eco-friendly Visarjan methods are gaining popularity to keep the festival sustainable and sacred. People are adopting greener practices to not harm nature with their rituals. Here are 7 simple and eco-friendly ways to perform Ganpati Visarjan in 2025 while caring for the planet.

By: Last Updated: August 31, 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Home Visarjan in a bucket or tub
1/7

Home Visarjan in a bucket or tub

Perform Visarjan in a bucket or tub at home. Water can later be used for plants in your garden. It keeps celebrations environmental-friendly and intimate.

Plantable Ganpati Idols
2/7

Plantable Ganpati Idols

Idols made with seeds inside clay. After Visarjan in soil, they grew into plants. It is a symbol of life, devotion and renewal.

Stone or wooden Ganpati idol
3/7

Stone or wooden Ganpati idol

Use stone or wooden idols meant for reuse every year. It avoids immersion entirely while keeping tradition alive.

Eco-friendly decoration
4/7

Eco-friendly decoration

Use flowers, organic colors and cloth instead of plastic decor. It keeps the festival vibrant yet sustainable. It also ensures immersion doesn't mean you're releasing harmful chemicals in water.

Clay Ganpati idol
5/7

Clay Ganpati idol

Choose idols made of natural clay instead of POP. They dissolve easily in water and leave no toxic residue.

Dry Ganpati Visarjan
6/7

Dry Ganpati Visarjan

Sprinkle ganga jal (holy water) on the idol instead of immersion in river or ocean. Idol is then respectfully placed under a tree or in soil.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?