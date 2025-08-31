Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 6 Eco-Friendly Ideas at Home in 2025
Ganpati Visarjan in traditional ways can pollute rivers and lakes with chemicals, plastic decor and POP idols. Eco-friendly Visarjan methods are gaining popularity to keep the festival sustainable and sacred. People are adopting greener practices to not harm nature with their rituals. Here are 7 simple and eco-friendly ways to perform Ganpati Visarjan in 2025 while caring for the planet.
Home Visarjan in a bucket or tub
Perform Visarjan in a bucket or tub at home. Water can later be used for plants in your garden. It keeps celebrations environmental-friendly and intimate.
Plantable Ganpati Idols
Idols made with seeds inside clay. After Visarjan in soil, they grew into plants. It is a symbol of life, devotion and renewal.
Stone or wooden Ganpati idol
Use stone or wooden idols meant for reuse every year. It avoids immersion entirely while keeping tradition alive.
Eco-friendly decoration
Use flowers, organic colors and cloth instead of plastic decor. It keeps the festival vibrant yet sustainable. It also ensures immersion doesn't mean you're releasing harmful chemicals in water.
Clay Ganpati idol
Choose idols made of natural clay instead of POP. They dissolve easily in water and leave no toxic residue.
Dry Ganpati Visarjan
Sprinkle ganga jal (holy water) on the idol instead of immersion in river or ocean. Idol is then respectfully placed under a tree or in soil.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary.