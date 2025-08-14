Edible Gold: 5 Luxe Dishes That’ll Make Your Jaw Drop
Gold isn’t just for jewelry anymore people are actually putting it on their food. Now we’re talking about some crazy expensive dishes covered in real edible gold that look as wild as they sound From fancy desserts with gold flakes to steaks dripping in gold these meals are all about showing off and living the high life If you ever wondered what it’s like to eat like a billionaire these five dishes will give you a good idea Let’s check out the most insane gold-covered foods out there.
Frrrozen Haute Chocolate Sundae- New York
For $25,000, you get this insane frozen chocolate sundae loaded with 5 grams of real 23-karat gold flakes. It’s served in a crystal goblet, comes with a gold spoon that even has diamonds on it, and has all sorts of fancy chocolates and gold-covered almonds. If you want to treat yourself like a billionaire for a day, this is your move.
$2,000 Gold Pizza- Los Angeles
A pizza that costs two grand. This isn’t your average cheesy slice, it’s topped and sprinkled with edible 24-karat gold flakes by celebrity chef Brooke Baevsky. So, it’s like pizza, but dripping in gold. Perfect if you wanna flex while eating your carbs.
Golden Steak- Dubai
Ever seen Salt Bae? The guy who sprinkled salt like an absolute legend? He also does steaks, but this one is on a whole other level a steak covered in edible gold. People have dropped upwards of ₹1.3 crore on one of these.
Gold Plated Dosa- Bangalore
This dosa is draped in edible gold foil and served on a silver platter with coconut water. It costs around ₹20,000 and is the ultimate fancy street food upgrade
Kulfi Wrapped in Gold- Indore
This kulfi, a classic Indian ice cream, gets wrapped in a thin sheet of 24-karat gold. It’s a small touch of luxury but only costs around ₹351. So if you want to dip your toes in edible gold without breaking the bank, this one’s for you.